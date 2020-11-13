Malacanang has suspended the work in government offices and classes in public schools at all levels in Metro Manila and other regions in the country on Friday, November 13.

The suspension was made following the devastation made by Typhoon "Ulysses" that brought massive flooding in some parts of the country.

Aside from Metro Manila, the other regions covered by the suspension are Regions I (Ilocos), II (Cagayan Valley), III (Central Luzon), Calabarzon, Mimaropa, V (Bicol), and Cordillera Administrative Region, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) made the recommendation to suspend the work in government offices and classes in public schools.

Those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness or response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services, Roque said.

The Palace leaves the suspension of work for private companies, offices and schools to their respective heads’ discretion.

"We ask the public to continue their regular monitoring of weather advisories and government announcements, try to stay indoors and keep safe and dry," Roque said. Celerina Monte/DMS