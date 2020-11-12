Typhoon ''Ulysses'' continues to intensify and is forecast to make a landfall in three areas by Wednesday evening to Thursday early morning, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Based on its 5 pm bulletin, ''Ulysses'' is forecast to make landfall or make a close approach in the vicinity of Calaguas Islands within three hours, then over Polillo Islands and mainland Quezon between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The typhoon was last spotted 60 km east northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte and is moving westward at 20 kph.

It has winds of up to 140 kph and gusts of up to 195 kph.

The weather bureau said ''Ulysses'' will move generally westward throughout the forecast period and pass over the seas north of Camarines Provinces and will cross Central Luzon and emerge over the western seaboard of Zambales by Thursday morning.

“Ulysses may reach its peak intensity of 140-155 kph prior to landfall,” Pagasa said.

''Destructive winds and intense with at times torrential rainfall associated with the region of the eyewall and inner rainbands of the typhoon will be experienced over Camarines Sur and Camarines Norte until Wednesday evening and over Aurora and the northern portion of Quezon until Thursday early morning,'' added Pagasa.

''Ulysses'' is expected to be outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Friday afternoon.

Pagasa added ''Ulysses'' may slightly weaken as it crosses mainland Luzon due to frictional effects in the presence of the Sierra Madre and Zambales mountain ranges.

“However, it is likely to remain a typhoon throughout its traverse,” it said.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number Three is up over Metro Manila, the southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan), the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur), Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, the northern and central portions of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Unisan, Agdangan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) including Polillo Islands, Batangas, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Cabusao, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan). Ella Dionisio/ DMS