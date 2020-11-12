The new chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said it is up to the Office of the City Prosecutor of Taguig to decide on the case he is facing over the celebration of his birthday last May.

“It has been six months. That was already investigated… the case is already at the prosecutors of Taguig and it’s up to them… Whatever their decision is, we will follow,” Police General Debold Sinas said during a televised briefing.

Sinas assumed command of the PNP Tuesday.

Sinas added that after the incident, his personnel from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) have been diligently following health protocols set by the government.

“During the six months (after the incident), we implemented the law, our people in NCRPO have good performance, good relationships with the people and we follow the rules,” he said.

“That issue is already in the past and I want to be busy on my job as chief PNP,” he added.

It can be recalled that the PNP- Internal Affairs Service (IAS) filed a case against Sinas and 18 of his men after they surprised him with the traditional mananita last May.

Asked if the issue has diminished his credibility, Sinas said he “doesn’t think so”.

In an interview with reporters at Camp Bagong Diwa, Sinas also said being criticized is part of their job.

“We cannot avoid it… You have been following me since I was in Region 7 until now, that’s part (of the job). As I said, I will not interfere with your jobs. I will just show our accomplishments… If you choose to believe the critics then I cannot do anything about it,” he said.

“My time will just be wasted if I will answer all (criticisms),” he added.

Sinas also told the public that the issue over their mananita should be put to an end.

“I hope you will give us a chance,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS