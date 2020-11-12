The Manila Police District (MPD) said the incident transpired around 2:45 pm. Amador Rebato, the clerk of court, and the victim, Presiding Judge Ma. Theresa Abadlla, were inside the room when witnesses heard a gunshot.

The MPD's Special Mayor's Reaction Team rushed Abadilla to the Manila Medical Center at 3:05 pm but she was pronounced dead by the attending physician around 3:15pm.

Rebato, the alleged suspect, was found dead inside the judge's office.

In a statement, Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta said the death of Abadilla is '' a big loss to the judiciary because I personally know her as an upright and highly competent magistrate.''

Peralta said Abadilla was a law clerk at the Supreme Court for a decade before becoming an RTC judge.

Peralta ordered the Court Administrator to employ stricter security measures.

Police are investigating the incident. Ella Dionisio/DMS