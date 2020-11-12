President Rodrigo Duterte is set to raise the South China Sea issue when he participates in the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits this week via video conference, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

The Office of the Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said the summit, chaired by Vietnam and with the theme "Cohesive and Response ASEAN," will be held on November 12-15.

"The President will exchange views with his counterparts on the region's COVID-19 response and recovery efforts, future direction of ASEAN community building, and regional and international developments," it said.

Duterte will also "advance the Philippine positions on public health emergencies cooperation, regional economic integration, migrant workers' rights, climate change, disaster risk reduction management, counter-terrorism, and South China Sea issue."

The Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, and Vietnam, which are all members of ASEAN, as well as China, have territorial claims in the South China Sea.

OPAFA said the summit is expected to adopt more than 10 outcome documents on ASEAN cooperation on COVID-19, enhancing preparedness for public health emergencies, and update on ASEAN community building efforts, among others.

Joining Duterte in the summit are key Cabinet members, including Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, and Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rolando Joselito Bautista. Celerina Monte/DMS