Hundreds of people were stranded in different ports in the regions affected by ''Ulysses'', which is forecast to be a severe tropical storm Tuesday night.

In its 5 pm bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said it raised Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Two in Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Albay, Camarines Sur, and the eastern portion of Camarines Norte.

''Ulysses'', said Pagasa, has winds of up to 85 kph and gusts of up to 105 as it was located 375 km east-northeast of Virac, Catanduanes as of 4 pm.

As of 4pm, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has monitored a total of 751 passengers, drivers, and cargo helpers stranded in Bicol and Southern Tagalog regions.

The PCG said nine vessels; seven motorbancas; and 293 rolling cargoes were also stranded within the two regions.

"Moreover, 59 vessels and 24 motorbancas are taking shelter as a precautionary measure against the possible threat of the tropical cyclone," said PCG.

The PCG said its command center is ''on 24/7 monitoring to strictly implement the movement of vessels during heavy weather."

"Coast Guard deployable response groups , specifically in areas that will be directly affected by Typhoon 'Ulysses' based on the latest forecast of Pagasa such as Bicol, Metro Manila, Mindoro, Quezon Province, Rizal, Bulacan, Bataan, Zambales, and Cagayan Valley are preparing for possible evacuation and rescue operations in coordination with their respective local government units," it added.

The Department of Agriculture said "damage and losses in the agriculture sector are expected from Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Eastern Visayas Region."

It said a total of 69,716 hectares of rice has been saved from Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan, Central Luzon and Calabarzon regions with an equivalent production of 341,812 metric tons amounting to P 5.48 billion.

As for corn, a total of 1,550 hectares have been saved from Ilocos, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon regions with an equivalent production of 6,757 metric tons amounting to P85.62 million, it added. Robina Asido/DMS