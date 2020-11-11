The National Task Force Against COVID-19 has issued operational guidelines for motorcycle taxis and tricycle back-riding, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

This was after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases recently issued a resolution allowing the motorcycle taxi pilot study to resume.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a press briefing, said motorcycle taxi drivers should be in good health as certified by the Department of Health-accredited clinics before their application as providers is approved.

The drivers should also wear protective gear like jacket or long-sleeved shirt, closed shoes, long pants.

They should also wear reflectorized vest with motorcycle taxi branding and identification card and they should ensure that they are in the master list of the Department of Transportation-Technical Working Group.

Drivers should also use helmet with full-face visor, which will serve as their face shield while traveling. They should also wear facemask that covers the nose and mouth.

They are required to submit body temperature and motorcycle sanitation report before starting their services; and fill out health declaration form of the DOTr.

NTF also requires drivers and passengers to sanitize their hands before they ride on the motorcycle.

The motorcycle unit should not have modified parts, components or accessories.

There should always be an NTF-approved barrier between the driver and passenger during the entire trip.

The speed of the motorcycle should not be higher than 60 kilometers per hour and speed limits near the schools, churches, and markets should be followed.

Payment from the passenger should be done using online application.

The motorcycle driver could refuse passengers who are drunk or could have taken illegal drugs or other banned substance, persons with disability who could not hold on properly to the motorcycle, children, pregnant women, and those who do not want to follow the required protocols.

Among requirements for passengers are wearing their own helmet with full-face visor.

Motorcycle app providers, on the other hand, should ensure the use of cashless payment and regular conduct of alcohol and drug tests of the drivers, among others. Drivers should also undertake coronavirus disease testing. Celerina Monte/DMS