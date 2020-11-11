The new chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) assured continuity on programs and approaches his predecessors have made in addressing crimes.

During Tuesday’s change of command ceremony, Police Major General Debold Sinas formally became the 25th PNP chief, replacing General Camilo Cascolan, who retired today.

Sinas will be retiring on May 2021.

“I will build on the strengths and successes align with the established PNP trusts, missions and objectives. Also, I intend to write a new chapter to the new and continuing initiative in response to the challenge that may come along during my stint as the chief PNP,” he said.

“We will focus on sustaining and enhancing the President’s (Rodrigo Duterte) commitment in the eradication of illegal drugs, corruption, terrorism, illegal gambling and other criminalities. We will continue the effective programs and approaches to these problems that already brought positive outcomes and feedback from our community,” he said.

Sinas said the PNP will revitalize different drug enforcement unit to focus their operation on anti-illegal drug and fortify competencies of police operatives; penalize erring personnel, strict observance of discipline inside police camps and stations; stop operation of unlicensed gaming operation as well as small-time operations and strengthen police visibility to 85 percent.

Sinas said the health of policemen will not be compromised by ordering all regional directors to establish quarantine facilities. He added that station commanders should maintain a health unit for all personnel.

Sinas also told policemen that those who will perform their duty well will be awarded while those who will violate orders and directives will be punished.

As a known fan of the anime “Voltes V”, Sinas called everyone to volt in and form a solid and united PNP to achieve a highly capable, effective and credible police force.

Sinas also told the 280,000-strong police force that they should work towards achieving their mandate as “servant of peace and frontliners in the upholding of rules of law”.

“We should always remember our sworn duty as law enforcers. What I want from this organization is simple: We should walk the talk in the PNP. Let’s work on our mandate towards a safe and peaceful community,” Sinas said.

Sinas was the chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) before he was named as PNP head on Monday.

Malacanang asked the public to give Sinas a chance after he was involved in a controversy after his men surprised him on his birthday with the traditional mananita even though Metro Manila was under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) where social gathering was not allowed.

In his one-year stint as NCRPO director, Sinas faced a lot of controversies.

However, President Rodrigo Duterte showed his trust and confidence in Sinas by keeping him in office despite calls for his removal.

“Allow me to express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to President Rodrigo Duterte for the trust and confidence he entrusted and given to me to lead the Philippine National Police. Sir, rest assured the full force of PNP will give its unwavering support to the national government in the relentless campaign against illegal drugs, corruption to the government and criminality,” Sinas said.

Sinas also thanked Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano, Cascolan, Senator Bong Go, Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, Senator Panfilo Lacson, former PNP chief General Archie Gamboa, and his classmates in PMA Class of 1987. Ella Dionisio/DMS