The weather disturbance inside the country has intensified into a tropical storm, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Monday.

In its latest bulletin, Pagasa said ''Ulysses'' intensified into a tropical storm around 2pm and was last spotted 575 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

It has winds of up to 65 kph and gusts of 80 kph.

''Ulysses'' is moving northwestward at 15 kph and forecast to move this way until Tuesday afternoon before turning westward and heading towards the Bicol-Quezon area.

Pagasa said it may make a landfall over Bicol- Quezon area on Thursday.

“It is likely to reach the severe tropical storm category within 24 hours and may reach typhoon category on Wednesday,” it added.

The weather bureau said light to moderate with at times heavy rains may prevail over Eastern Visayas, Bicol, and Quezon due to the tropical storm.

Moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte due to the tail end of a cold front.

Pagasa also said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number One may be raised over some localities in Bicol or Eastern Visayas as early as Monday evening or Tuesday early morning.

Ulysses is expected to be outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Friday afternoon. Ella Dionisio/DMS