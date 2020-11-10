By Ella Dionisio

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Monday said National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Major Gen. Debold Sinas is qualified as the next chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Año made the statement after Malacañang confirmed Sinas was chosen by President Rodrigo Duterte as the next PNP chief as General Camilo Cascolan is set to retire on November 10.

“The President has the absolute prerogative to appoint the Chief PNP from among the current PNP Generals. PMGen Sinas is qualified for the position,” he said.

Año said he expects Sinas to lead the PNP with intensity in the fight against illegal drugs, criminalities, extremists and communist bandits.

“Likewise, he must set the standards on the performance and discipline making every policeman counts while leaving no room for scalawags,” he added.

Sinas belongs to the Philippine Military Academy “Hinirang” Class of 1987.

The NCRPO chief became controversial last May after his men surprised him with a traditional mañanita even if enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) was imposed in Metro Manila due to the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The party was discovered after it was posted on their official Facebook page but the photos were deleted.

The Internal Affairs Service filed a criminal complaint against Sinas and 18 other police officers while the administrative case was submitted to Malacañang.

Calls for the removal of Sinas were made, and he was even used as a theme during this year’s Independence Day protest by militant groups for allegedly violating quarantine protocols.

But Duterte said he does not want to remove the NCRPO chief from his post, saying it was not his fault if his men wanted to surprise him for his birthday.

In a public address in May, Duterte called Sinas a “good” and “honest” cop despite the controversy.

Duterte also defended the policemen for their alleged quarantine violations saying they were eating. He said he is sure that if Sinas was informed ahead of the celebration, he will not agree to do it.

Sinas thanked the president for his trust and confidence in him.

He hoped everyone would move on over the incident and thanked his men for their support.

The PNP hailed Duterte’s appointment of Sinas as the 25th PNP chief.

PNP chief General Camilo Cascolan will pass on the command saber and symbol of leadership to Sinas in a formal change of command ceremonies Tuesday in Camp Crame.

Sinas was the regional director of Central Visayas before he was assigned to NCRPO.

He also served a two-year stint as secretary of Directorial Staff at the National Headquarters and briefly commanded the PNP Crime Laboratory in 2018.

Sinas served the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Intelligence Group (IG), Soccsksargen, Zamboanga, Central Luzon, and Cordillera regional police offices in various capacities from 2003 to 2017.

Sinas will reach the compulsory retirement age of 56 in May 8, 2021. DMS