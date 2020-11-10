By Celerina Monte

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed National Capital Region head Major General Debold Sinas as the next chief of the Philippine National Police, Malacanang said on Monday.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Sinas, who is facing charges for his alleged violation of the quarantine protocol, will assume post on Tuesday, November 10.

"President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has appointed Debold Sinas as the new Philippine National Police chief effective tomorrow, November 10, 2020," he said.

Sinas will succeed General Camilo Cascolan, who will retire on Tuesday when he turns 56, the mandatory retirement age of the men in uniform.

Sinas will retire in May next year when he turns 56.

Roque said Duterte does not need to justify his decision in appointing Sinas since it is his prerogative.

"The President believes that Chief Sinas will be effective on his job," he said, stressing that the controversial police general has a "track record" and has helped a lot in the Duterte administration's war on drugs.

Compared with the other senior PNP officials, Roque said, "for the moment, he is the most trusted."

Asked if Sinas' appointment could mean the dropping of at least administrative charges against him, Roque said, "I don't think so. That is not how our law operates."

Sinas was heavily criticized for holding his birthday party or "mañanita" during the height of the lockdown due to coronavirus disease pandemic last May. He and other police officers who participated in the party are facing criminal and administrative charges.

Roque, quoting a senator, said that no one is perfect and the public should still look into a person's achievement. DMS