President Rodrigo Duterte is open-minded and not making any prejudgment of the incoming administration of United States President-elect Joe Biden, Malacanang said on Monday.

This, as the Palace also expressed hope that the US under Biden would allow the legalization of undocumented foreigners, including Filipinos.

"Well, other than congratulating him, I think the President is keeping an open mind as he should. It will be a new start, but we have no prejudgments as far as President-elect Biden is concerned other than the position that we’re able and willing to work with the all leaders of the world," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a televised press briefing on Monday.

Roque said the Palace does not see any major change in the US policy towards the Philippines.

"Our policies in the South China Sea, defense and immigration will continue. So, I think America will also be consistent on its foreign policy, so there will be no major changes also," he said.

But he added, "In terms of immigration, we hope that there will be policy shift under a Democratic administration because there are many Filipinos living in the United States and although some of them are those called as TNT (Tago nang Tago or those hiding) or illegal, yet they have a big role in the United States and we hope the United States will give them the opportunity to become legal."

Biden, a Democrat, won the recent election. He will assume the presidency in January next year.

As to the suspended abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement with the US, Roque said the postponement, which Duterte ordered, was for six months or until December and "to be extendable by another six months.'

"So, as it stands, that is still the declaration of our President," he said.

Last February, Duterte ordered the Department of Foreign Affairs to notify the US about the termination of the VFA. But last June, Duterte again asked the Foreign Affairs department to postpone the termination process for six months due to political developments and amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Asked if Duterte has plan to visit the US before his term ends in 2022, Roque said he did not know of any and it would also depend on Biden if he would invite the President.

Even if Duterte considers outgoing US President Donald Trump as his friend, he has never visited the US since he assumed office.

During the latter part of the administration of former President Barack Obama, whose vice president was Biden, Duterte hit the former president for allegedly meddling in the internal affairs of the Philippines.

Obama was critical of the alleged extrajudicial killings involving drug suspects of the Duterte administration.

Duterte has declared war against illegal drugs. Since 2016 up to present, about 6,000 drug suspects have been killed in the anti-narcotics operations conducted by the government agents. Celerina Monte/DMS