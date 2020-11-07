"Can afford" Filipinos could have their coronavirus disease vaccine at their own expense once the drug is available in the market, Malacanang said on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement after President Rodrigo Duterte, in a televised message on Thursday night, said the government has nothing to do with those ''can afford'' people once COVID-19 vaccines are available.

Duterte said the government would give free COVID-19 vaccines first to the poorest Filipinos who are included in the list of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Earlier, Duterte also said soldiers and policemen would also be given priority to have access to free COVID-19 vaccines.

In the "Laging Handa" press briefing, Roque reiterated that the government's strategy is to give priority to the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps beneficiaries, the frontliners, soldiers and policemen.

But Roque noted that the Universal Healthcare Law mandates that all Filipinos should be given free vaccine.

"But may be when the vaccines come out, there are private companies that will import (the vaccines) and there are Filipinos who can afford. So, those who can afford, they can already avail of the vaccines, we're not going to stop them," Roque explained.

The government has expressed hope that the COVID-19 vaccines will be available early next year. Celerina Monte/DMS