The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council recommended that Bicol, Calabarzon and Mimaropa under a state of calamity due to damage sustained from Typhoon ''Quinta'' and Super Typhoon ''Rolly''.

This was made during the full council meeting led by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Friday.

The emergency council meeting was also attended by the heads and representatives of NDRRMC member agencies.

NDRRMC Executive Director and Civil Defense Administrator Ricardo Jalad said the recommendation will be sent to the President Rodrigo Duterte for approval.

Jalad said "another recommendation made was for the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and National Housing Authority (NHA) to standardize the Emergency Shelter Assistance where beneficiaries would receive financial assistance for the repair of houses".

"The NHA was also advised to assist local government units (LGUs) in the relocation of the displaced coming from danger-zones and the building of temporary shelters," he said.

"In preparation for the possible influx of donations to assist the government response, the NDRRMC will expand the current Philippine Humanitarian Assistance Registry (PHAR) to record and monitor donations for other disasters," he added.

Jalad said the significance of emergency telecommunication was also reiterated in the meeting and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) was advised to expand the current government emergency communications system.

"LGUs were also advised to invest on satellite and high frequency (HF) radio communications," he said.

Jalad said Lorenzana stressed the effectiveness of prepositioning military communication teams in nearby areas to be affected by a tropical cyclone.

"On the matter of the depleted local disaster risk reduction and management fund, the DILG was tasked to submit to the NDRRMC an update of the status of the (fund) of LGUs and recommend possible augmentation of their Quick Response Funds," he said.

The Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) was tasked by the NDRRMC to look into improving the resilience of water systems in all LGUs. The NDRRMC Response Cluster’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) subcluster was also advised to invest in mobile water treatment facilities," Jalad noted.

Rehabilitation and recovery of affected communities was discussed as well and the early conduct of a post disaster needs assessment was recommended, with the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) leading the efforts, said Jalad.

Jalad said Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III reported that the governors of Catanduanes and Albay were advised to start hiring 5,000 persons (per province) for the cash for work program for the clean-up of affected community..

Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato Dela Peña also reported the deployment of inspection teams from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology to check the situation of Mayon Volcano after lahar flowed during the super typhoon.

Science and Technology Undersecretary Renato Solidum Jr, on the other hand, reported the rollout of a situation data mapper or damage survey tool that can be used for the crowd sourcing of information related to damage incurred by communities from a disaster, Jalad said. Robina Asido/DMS