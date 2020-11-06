The chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Thursday said the source of the P20 million illegal drugs Taguig City Police confiscated came from a detainee inside the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

Major General Debold Sinas said the operation was a follow up from a previous arrest last May which resulted in the arrest of one illegal drug suspect and confiscation of nine kilos of shabu.

“During the operation, the operatives recovered a ‘blue book’ wherein the information about all of the clients and buyers were written,” Sinas said.

“In an interview, suspect was able to confirm the source of the illegal drugs. He named the source who facilitates the drugs as Loloy Fernandez, a detainee in BJMP who was previously arrested with the same violation,” he added.

The buy-bust operation resulted in the arrest of 10 suspects while two minors were rescued.

Confiscated were 30 pieces of plastic with suspected shabu amounting to P20,400,000 and 27 pieces of sachets with dried marijuana leaves worth P50,040.

Suspects are detained at Taguig City Police Station Custodial Facility and will face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. Ella Dionisio/DMS