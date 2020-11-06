By Ella Dionisio

A man who survived an attack in Angono, Rizal was shot dead by a gunman who barged into a hospital Wednesday.

Angono Municipal Police Station said Vincent Adia, who was earlier shot around 3:30 am, was being treated at the Rizal Provincial Hospital System Annex in Barangay San Isidro.

Adia was immediately brought to the hospital but around 11:30am, a man with a backpack and wearing a black shirt and shorts, entered the emergency room and shot Adia twice.

In a series of tweets the alleged health worker who took care of Adia said Adia had three gunshot wounds in his head but pretended to be dead before barangay officials and an emergency response team found him.

The health worker said Adia identified himself by pointing to the tattoos in his body.

“We were trying to trace his relatives, but then hours after stabilizing the patient, an unidentified gunman suddenly went inside our emergency room,” she said.

She added the gunman shot the victim once and pointed the gun at them. He shot Adia again before leaving the emergency room.

The Twitter account of the health worker has become private.

Police said the suspect went to a motorcycle with his cohort as they fled.

Angono police is on a hot pursuit operation to arrest the suspects. DMS