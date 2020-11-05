Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said he submitted his recommendation to President Rodrigo Duterte for the next chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) last Tuesday night.

Año on Wednesday said he recommended three senior police officers but did not give details.

PNP chief General Camilo Cascolan is retiring on November 10. He was appointed by Duterte as PNP chief on September 1.

“I don’t want to give descriptions because they are easy to identify. It’s three senior officials from PNP and this is a resolution from the Napolcom (National Police Commission),” the secretary said.

Año said he is expecting Duterte to make a decision within this week.

Asked if there is a possibility that Cascolan’s term will be extended, Año said it’s up to the president.

Año said aside from seniority, the PNP chief should also have a good service record and performance in both field and office duties.

“Aptitude is also important… The way he leads his people and also his character,” Año said.

Meanwhile, when asked for a possible extension, Cascolan in a press briefing said he has yet to talk to Duterte.

“If he will be calling me, of course we will just follow his order. We will just work… and whoever will be able to go up the leadership… I know that he will be able to sustain and continue our programs,” the PNP chief said.

As to his recommendation, Cascolan said everyone is qualified as they are all part of his team.

Other members of the PNP Command Group which is part of the succession line to be the next PNP chief are Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, deputy chief for administration and the commander of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield; Lt. Gen. Cesar Hawthorne Binag, deputy chief for operations; and Maj. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz, chief of the directorial staff. Ella Dionisio/DMS