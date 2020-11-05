Malacanang does not see any major change in the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States whoever wins in the presidential election in America.

The world is awaiting the result of the election in the US, which took place Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila). It was not yet sure if incumbent President Donald Trump would get a fresh four-year mandate or if Joe Biden would succeed him.

"You see the State Department ensures continuity as far US foreign policy is concerned. So, we don’t expect any major changes in the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in an interview with CNN Philippines.

"Of course, there is an issue of personal relations. But I think given time the President can establish an equally warm personal relations with whoever wins this elections, if it is not President Trump," he said.

Duterte considers Trump as his friend. The two leaders met personally and talked over the phone several times.

"All the President needed really was a year or two and he was able to foster personal friendship with President Trump," Roque noted.

In case Biden wins in the polls, he expressed confidence that Duterte could also nurture a good relationship with him.

"And even of there is a new President, I am not saying that there will be, but in case there is a new President of the United States in the person of Senator Biden, I am confident that the President can also developed close personal friendship with Mr. Biden. May the best man win as of now," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS