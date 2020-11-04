The Philippine government would welcome any assistance from the international community for the areas devastated by Super Typhoon "Rolly," Malacanang said on Tuesday.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque noted that the United Nations and European Union have expressed intention to help.

"We are ready to accept (assistance) because we really need help this time," he said.

During the early part of the current government, President Rodrigo Duterte was very firm not to accept aid from foreign governments or organizations, which were critical of his policies, particularly on his war against illegal drugs.

Duterte had said the government has money to finance its needs.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, as of November 3, over 402,000 families or 1.6 million individuals were affected by Rolly, which struck the country last Sunday.

As of Monday night, the Department of Agriculture said damage to agriculture has reached P1.75 billion. The NDRRMC has yet to provide an estimate as to damage on infrastructure.

Aside from the destruction brought by ''Rolly'', the government is also facing concerns related to coronavirus pandemic. Celerina Monte/DMS