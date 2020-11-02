The Department of Health on Sunday reported 2,396 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, bringing the total cases in the country to 383,113.

Based on its latest case bulletin, the DOH said 91.5 percent of the COVID-19 patients were mild and asymptomatic.

The Health department also recorded 17,727 recoveries, which brought the total number of recovered patients to 348,760.

The number of fatalities rose to 7,238 after 17 new deaths were recorded.

According to the Health department, most of the COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday came from Davao City at 148, followed by Quezon City with 146, Laguna with 122, Cavite with 112, and Benguet with 100 cases.

As the country is also facing Typhoon "Rolly", DOH reminded the public to be alert and always observe the minimum health standards inside their homes and even at the evacuation centers. Ella Dionisio/DMS