Four persons reportedly died in Albay while two were missing in Marinduque and Quezon due to the onslaught of Typhoon “Rolly”.

In a radio interview on Sunday, Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara said the number of fatalities in the province rose to four, including a five-year old child.

“Right now, four were accounted for. The three (casualties) are related to the overflowed river, the dike was damaged and they died… The other one is due to the uprooted tree,” Bichara said.

The governor, in a televised meeting earlier, said two casualties were reported in Polangui and Daraga.

However, he did not mention where the other fatalities came from.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) confirmed the victim in Daraga but has yet to confirm the one reported in Polangui.

Rolly made its second landfall in Tiwi, Albay.

Bichara said flashfloods were reported in the province.

“In Guinobatan, the lahar also flowed and now there is an ongoing rescue there… I will also inspect today to conduct assessment,” he said.

He said there was no electricity and communication in the province.

Quezon Governor Danila Suarez said so far there was no reported casualty, except for one who was reported missing.

Both officials asked for relief goods and food packs from the national government.

Meanwhile, Mimaropa Police said one was reported missing in Barangay Marlangga Torrijos, Marinduque.

The 30-year old victim was last seen on October 30 when he went out fishing using yellow and blue with markings "Gabriel" motorized banca.

The victim has yet to return home.

NDRRMC executive director Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad said a total of 96,543 families or 346, 993 individuals were already evacuated due to the super typhoon.

Evacuees came from Central Luzon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, National Capital Region (NCR), Calabarzon, and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Jalad said they were monitoring all the evacuees to make sure that they were following the minimum health protocols as the country still faces the threat from coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Health (DOH) said 257 patients and health care personnel who were at government isolation facilities were also transferred to some hotels in Metro Manila.

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), a total of P884-million worth of standby funds and stockpiles were ready for distribution to assist families and individuals affected by the typhoon.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenza also said they would ask additional fund from the Department of Budget and Management.

“We still have a remaining calamity fund, our quick reaction fund (but) may be we need to seek assistance again from the DBM for additional funds,” said Lorenzana.

As of 5pm, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Rolly was heading towards the southeastern coast of Batangas.

Rolly made its third landfall in the vicinity of San Narciso, Quezon at 12 noon.

“Destructive winds and intense rainfall associated with the region of the eyewall and inner rainbands of the typhoon is prevailing or expected within 12 hours over the Batangas and Cavite. This is a particularly dangerous situation for these areas,” Pagasa said.

The weather bureau said the center of the typhoon would move towards Batangas-Cavite area Sunday late afternoon through evening, between 5pm and 7pm.

“The center of the eye of ‘Rolly’ is located around 70 km south of Metro Manila,” said Pagasa.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 was up over the southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Narciso, Subic, Olongapo City, Castillejos, San Antonio), Bataan, the southern portion of Pampanga (Floridablanca, Guagua, Minalin, Apalit, Macabebe, Masantol, Sasmuan, Lubao), the southern portion of Bulacan (Baliuag, Bustos, Angat, Norzagaray, San Jose del Monte City, Santa Maria, Pandi, Plaridel, Pulilan, Calumpit, Malolos City, Guiguinto, Balagtas, Bocaue, Marilao, Meycauayan City, Obando, Bulacan, Paombong, Hagonoy), Rizal, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Marinduque, the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island, and the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Victoria, Naujan Lake, Pola, Socorro).

TCWS No. 2 was raised over the rest of Zambales, the rest of Pampanga, the rest of Bulacan, the southern portion of Tarlac (Concepcion, Capas, Bamban), the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, and the southern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gapan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, Jaen, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio).

TCWS No. 1 was hoisted over mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Abra, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Tarlac, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Burias Island, Romblon, and Calamian Islands.

Rolly was forecast to exit the mainland Luzon landmass and emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Sunday evening.

“During its traverse of Southern Luzon, Rolly is forecast to weaken but will emerge as a typhoon over the West Philippine Sea,” Pagasa said.

Pagasa was also monitoring Tropical Storm Siony, which was forecast to move generally northwestward until Monday evening, then slowly west-southwestward by Tuesday. Ella Dionisio/DMS