Typhoon ''Rolly'' retained its strength as it approached the Bicol Region, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Saturday.

In its 5 pm bulletin, ''Rolly'' had winds of up to 215 km/h and gusts of 265 km/h. ''Rolly'', which was moving west southwest at 25 km/h, was located 345 km east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes.

The eye of '' Rolly'' is forecast to pass over Catanduanes - mainland Camarines Provinces area Sunday morning, and over mainland Quezon in the afternoon.

''After crossing the Southern Luzon - Metro Manila area, the center of 'Rolly' is forecast to exit the mainland Luzon landmass on Monday early morning, said Pagasa.

''Beginning tomorrow (Sunday) early morning, the passage of Typhoon "Rolly" will bring heavy to intense rains over Metro Manila, Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Aurora, Bulacan, Zambales, Bataan, Marinduque, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro, and Oriental Mindoro,'' said Pagasa.

Pagasa said there is ''a high risk of storm surge of more than 3.0 m over the northern coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Provinces, and Catanduanes; 2.1 to 3.0 m over the coastal areas of Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southeastern coastal area of Batangas and the southwestern coastal area of Quezon.''

''Rolly'' is expected to remain a typhoon when it makes landfall, but it is ''forecast to weaken considerably and emerge as a severe tropical storm or minimal typhoon over the West Philippine Sea,'' said Pagasa.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number Three is hoisted over Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Cabusao, Libmanan, Pasacao, Pamplona, Magarao, Bombon, Calabanga, Canaman, Camaligan, Gainza, Naga City, Milaor, San Fernando, Minalabac, Pili, Ocampo, Baao, Bula, Balatan, Nabua, Bato, Iriga City, Buhi, Sagnay, Tigaon, Goa, Tinambac, Siruma, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan), and Albay.

Winds of greater than 121 km/h up to 170 km/h may be expected in at least 18 hours in these areas, said Pagasa.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Two is up over Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island/

It is also up over Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar (Hinabangan, Paranas, Motiong, Jiabong, Catbalogan City, San Jose de Buan, San Jorge, Tarangnan, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Matuguinao, Calbayog City, Tagapul-An, Almagro, Santo Nino, Pagsanghan), and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad).

Winds of greater than 61 km/h and up to 120 km/h may be expected in these areas in at least 24 hours, said Pagasa.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number One is over Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Pangasinan, La Union, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Quirino, Gregorio Del Pilar, Salcedo, San Emilio, Candon City, Galimuyod, Santa Lucia, Cervantes, Sigay, Santa Cruz, Suyo, Tagudin, Alilem, Sugpon), Mountain Province, Benguet, Ifugao, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and the central and southern portions of Isabela (Mallig, Quirino, Ilagan, Roxas, San Manuel, Burgos, Gamu, Palanan, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Angadanan, Alicia, San Isidro, Ramon, Santiago City, Cordon), and Calamian Islands.

It is also up over the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, the northern portion of Leyte (Leyte, Tabango, San Isidro, Calubian, Capoocan, Carigara, Tunga, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City), the northwestern portion of Aklan (Numancia, Lezo, Makato, Tangalan, Ibajay, Nabas, Malay, Buruanga, Kalibo), and the northwestern portion of Antique (Libertad, Pandan).

Winds of 30-60 km/h may be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours in these areas, Pagasa said. DMS