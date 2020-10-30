UK committed to make COVID-19 vaccines available to "smaller countries" like Philippines - envoy

The United Kingdom has committed to make widely available and affordable the vaccines against coronavirus disease which it has been developing to "smaller countries" like the Philippines.

In a televised press briefing Thursday, Philippine Ambassador to UK Antonio Lagdameo said in his three meetings with ASEAN London Committee with Minister of State Nigel Adams of the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, they discussed the UK's vaccine development and access of ASEAN member states to the vaccine.

"In these meetings with Minister Adams, he has always highlighted that the UK is making good progress in developing this vaccine but also emphasized that the UK Government is cautious with its language and it’s trying not to overpromise and under deliver on the date and commercial availability of the vaccine," he said.

"However, he said there could also be a possibility that this vaccine will be available at the end of the year or the first quarter of 2021. He also repeated the UK’s commitment in making the vaccine widely available and affordable," Lagdameo said.

He said UK assured to finance vaccines for lower income countries.

"They have promised that it would be available for other smaller countries like us," he added.

The Duterte administration hopes to purchase COVID-19 vaccines from countries and manufacturers which could offer effective but cheaper vaccines. Celerina Monte/DMS