Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Wednesday said the remarks of Southern Luzon Command chief Lt Gen. Antonio Parlade allegedly red-tagging celebrities is not a prelude to the implementation of the anti-terror law.

In a TV interview, Año said persons who are just expressing sentiments even against the government should not be considered as an act of terrorism.

“I don't think (it’s a prelude to ATL) because the anti-terrorism law deals on the acts and the purpose. There is a provision in the IRR (implementing rules and regulations) that stated… acts not considered terrorism, advocacy, protest, dissent, stoppage of work, industrial or mass action, creative, artistic and cultural expressions or other similar exercise of civil and political rights,” he said.

“So those that are just expressing their sentiments even against the government are not considered act of terrorism,” he added.

Last week, Parlade, who is also member of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, warned actress Liza Soberano and former Miss Universe Catriona Gray they should cut their ties with the Gabriela Youth.

“I believe the purpose of Gen. Parlade is to warn those people… It's just unfortunate that there are prominent personalities involved in the issue but as I have said I have already given a statement... (actress) Angel Locsin, Catriona Gray, Liza Soberano, they must be respected and protected,” said Año.

Año also said there is a process on listing the individuals possibly involved in terrorism under the IRR.

“We can discern those that are just expressing their sentiments and those engaging in what we call terrorist acts. So there is a process of listing and even the IRR added a new feature which is how to delist people who are already on the terrorist list. So it does not apply automatically that CPP-NPA members will become terrorists,” Año said.

“So there is really a process and the Anti-terrorism Council is the body that formulates the policies and likewise the Department of Justice which shall actually propose if a person has to be listed or delisted or an organization,” he said.

Año believed that prominent female personalities being linked to militant groups are not members of the CPP-NPA (Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army).

“I will make sure they are protected. I am regular member of the Anti-Terrorism Council and with my experience in the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) we know who is really a terrorist member and not,” he said.

He added that a gag order against Parlade is unfair but cautioned him to always be factual.

"General Parlade is one of the best officers in the Armed Forces of the Philippines. I will just caution him to go into factual details so it would stand. Do not make generalization (that) he cannot present the evidence in the bar of opinion or in the court,” Año said.

"Giving a gag order to General Parlade is not fair also because he's a very effective communicator and very good AFP officer," he added.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier said he spoke to Parlade about the issue.

"I cautioned him from red-tagging anybody without evidence. Associating with Gabriela, per se, does not mean a person advocates and supports its ideology. Therefore it is our duty to forewarn them less they fall into a trap," he added.

Lorenzana said he directed Parlade "to continue what he is doing with some caveats so as not to unnecessarily include or accuse innocent people who are well meaning and want to do good things for others." Ella Dionisio/DMS