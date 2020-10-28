At least three persons died and 13 remain missing as Typhoon ''Quinta'' left the Philippine area of responsibility Tuesday morning.

Mark Timbal, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesman, said the three drowned.

A 60-year-old woman and a man drowned in Bindoy, Negros Oriental and one perished in Mogpog, Marinduque, said Timbal.

Timbal said nine fishermen were missing in Catanduanes and Camarines Sur.

The other missing persons were the crewman of the sunken yacht in Bauan, Batangas; one who was swept by strong current while trying to cross a river in Odiongan, Romblon; a fisherman in Negros Oriental and a fisherman in Iloilo, Timbal added.

Timbal said four of the previously reported missing fishermen from Catanduanes were found and another one was reported missing in Calabanga, Camarines Sur.

He said ''Quinta'' affected '' 914,709 persons or 237,948 families. (A total of) 843 evacuation centers were used across NCR, Central Luzon Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and the Cordillera."

Among the affected population a total 22,029 families or 77,793 persons were staying in evacuation centers, NDRMMC said.

As of 8 am of Tuesday, the PCG has recorded a total of 341 passengers, truck drivers, and cargo helpers; five vessels and three motorbancas stranded in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Palawan due to Typhoon ''Quinta''.

"Six vessels and 17 motorbancas are taking shelter in said regions as a precautionary measure against possible threats of the tropical depression," said PCG. Robina Asido/DMS