A fatality in Cagayan Valley due to Typhoon '' Quinta'' was reported by the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday.

General Camilo Cascolan, PNP chief, told a press conference no details were furnished by Cagayan Valley regional police on the casualty.

Mark Timbal, spokesperson of the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) told dzBB they received reports 12 persons were missing in Catanduanes.

He added that 40, 682 persons were evacuated, of which the highest was in Bicol with 36, 456.

Asked if police operations were affected by ''Quinta'', Cascolan replied: ''Yes, actually our regional commands were (affected), most especially for Region 4b( Mimaropa) last night.''

''The winds were very harsh and very strong. Our regional director (Brig. General Pascual Munoz) was actually stranded in Marinduque,'' added Cascolan.

Cascolan said police stations '' are doing their best to respond to flooded areas.''

''We have also re-echoed the directive that we should be able to force evacuate those who are in high risk areas,'' said Cascolan. DMS