New coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases rose to 2,223 after these fell below 2,000 daily this week, the Department of Health (DOH) said Sunday.

But recoveries surged to 14, 944 to bring the total to 328,036.

Total COVID-19 cases reached 370, 028. Active cases went down to 35, 015 due to the big number of recoveries.

Out of the active cases, mild cases were 82 percent. Asymptomatic cases were 11.3 percent, critical 4.2 percent and severe, 2.4 percent.

Top provinces and cities in terms of newly-announced cases were led by Quezon City 112, Laguna 111, Rizal 109, Cavite 79 and Batangas 74. DMS