Typhoon''Quinta'' made landfall in Tabaco and Malinao, both in Albay as it heads west towards Albay-Camarines Sur area, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its Sunday evening bulletin.

As of 8 pm, Pagasa said ''Quinta'' is forecast to remain as a typhoon as it crosses Southern Luzon. ''This tropical cyclone will continue intensifying over the West Philippine Sea,'' it added.

''Quinta'' was spotted at 7 pm in the vicinity of Malinao, Albay. It had winds of up to 130 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 180 kilometers per hour. It was moving west at 25 kilometers per hour.

Pagasa raised Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Three over Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon and Burias and Ticao Islands, the southern portion of Quezon, the southeastern portion of Laguna, the extreme northern portion of Romblon, Marinduque, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Two is up over Masbate, the central portions of Quezon, Cavite, the rest of Laguna, the rest of Romblon, the rest of Oriental Mindoro and the rest of Occidental Mindoro.

Metro Manila and the rest of Quezon , Rizal, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southern portion of Zambales and Calamian Islands, the northern portion of Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar, the northern portion of Capiz, Aklan, the northern portion of Antique, the northeastern portion of Iloilo. DMS