Outbound Filipino travelers are no longer required to secure a negative antigen test result for coronavirus disease before they are allowed to depart the country.

In a statement on Friday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved this during a meeting on Thursday.

"The IATF approved during its 80th meeting the lifting of the pre-boarding testing requirement for outbound Filipino travelers amending IATF Resolution No. 79, which asked for a negative Antigen test result taken within 24 hours before departure as a pre-boarding requirement," he said.

Under IATF Resolution No. 80, the remaining requirements for outbound travel of Filipinos, regardless of purpose, are the following:

For those travelling on tourist or short-term/visitor visas, submission of confirmed round-trip tickets and adequate travel and health insurance to cover travel disruptions and hospitalization in case of coronavirus disease infections during their allowable period of stay abroad;

Execution of a Bureau of Immigration declaration acknowledging the risks involved in travelling, including risk of delay in their return trip, to be provided at the check-in counters by the airlines;

Whenever required by the country of destination or the airline, a negative COVID-19 test taken in accordance with the health and safety protocols of such destination country or airline; and

Upon return, they shall follow the guidelines of the National Task Force for Returning Overseas Filipinos. Celerina Monte/DMS