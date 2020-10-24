Foreign nationals, specifically investors with existing valid visas, will be allowed to enter the Philippines starting November 1, Malacanang said on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a taped interview in state-run PTV4, said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved this during its meeting on Thursday, October 22.

"These foreign nationals include those with visas issued by the Bureau of Immigration pursuant to Executive Order No. 226, or the Omnibus Investments Code, as amended, and Republic Act. No. 8756; those with 47(a)(2) visas issued by the Department of Justice; and those visas issued by the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority and the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority," he said.

But he said the entry of these foreign nationals to the country is subject to conditions.

Roque said the foreigners must have valid and existing visa at the time of the entry and must have a pre-booked accredited quarantine facility.

He also said these foreign individuals must be subject to maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry and must follow applicable immigration laws, rules, and regulations.

Roque, who is also the spokesman of the IATF, said that ordinary foreign tourists are still prohibited in the country.

"As of now, foreign tourists are not yet allowed entry, only investors," he said.

The government has banned since March entry of foreign nationals in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. Celerina Monte/DMS