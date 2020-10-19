The number of patients who recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has reached the 300,000 mark on Sunday, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Based on its latest Case Bulletin, DOH recorded 14,941 recoveries bringing the total to 310,158.

The health department also recorded 2,379 new cases which brought the total of COVID-19 cases in the country to 356,618.

Of the new cases, 1,580 occurred within the last 14 days.

Most of the cases still came from the National Capital Region (NCR) at 444, followed by 317 in Calabarzon Region and 181 in Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities rose to 6,652 after 50 deaths were recorded.

Majority of the new deaths were recorded in NCR with 31; Central Luzon, seven; and Calabarzon, five.

DOH said 14 laboratories were not able to submit their data to the COVID-19 Data Repository System (CDRS) on October 17. Ella Dionisio/DMS