Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said Tuesday he has sent his irrevocable resignation as head of the lower chamber.

"Right now, verbally, I am tendering my irrevocable resignation as the Speaker of the Republic of the Philippines,'' said Cayetano on Facebook Live.

This meant that Marinduque Rep. Lord Alan Velasco is the new Speaker a few hours before Congress convenes for a special session to pass the proposed P4.5 billion budget for 2021.

The House of Representatives passed the budget on second reading last October 6. Cayetano then suspended session to convene on Nov. 16, apparently to head off an October 14 election for speaker against Velasco.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte will meet Velasco and Cayetano Tuesday noontime to stress that the 2021 national budget should be passed soonest.

In nominal voting, 186 lawmakers ratified Velasco's election as Speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Velasco was chosen Speaker by these lawmakers on Monday at the Celebrity Sports Plaza.

In his speech at the House of Representatives after he was elected, Velasco said :"To the Filipino people, we will not let you down for God and country. Thank you very much. Long live Congress! Long live the Filipino people." DMS