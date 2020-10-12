The 15 fishermen who went missing after the boat carrying them sank off Pangasinan last October 7 were rescued by a foreign vessel on Sunday, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Commodore Armand Balilo, PCG spokesman, said the PCG Command Center received a telephone call around 11:42 am informing that a foreign bulk carrier, M/V Kumano Maru, rescued 15 fishermen at vicinity more or less 75 nautical miles west of Agno, Pangasinan.

He said the captain of M/V Kumano Maru confirmed that the rescued fishermen were the boat captain and crew of F/B Aqua Princess.

“It was arranged that the said foreign bulk carrier that rescued the said fishermen will rendezvous with Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Malapascua (MRRV-4403) at vicinity waters of Quinawan, Bagac, Bataan,” said Balilo.

He said the estimated time and date of arrival at the rendezvous area is around 7pm and the Coast Guard Station Pangasinan will fetch the rescued fishermen from BRP Malapascua at Cunanan Wharf in Manila back to Brgy. Cato, Infanta, Pangasinan.

He said the foreign vessel was en route to Australia from China when they rescued the fishermen.

“They were reportedly clinging on the capsized fishing boat,” the PCG spokesman said.

Earlier, PCG said two crew from the capsized boat arrived at Cato, Infanta, Pangasinan to report the incident after their boat captain ordered them to set sail using their service boat to call for help. Ella Dionisio/DMS