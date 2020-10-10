Malacanang on Friday said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has allowed face-to-face training by technical vocational institutions and TESDA (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority) technology institutions in areas for overseas Filipino workers under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) or lower community quarantine.

“As we move towards ‘ingat buhay para sa hanapbuhay’ (safe life for livelihood), we likewise inform that face-to-face trainings and assessments by Technical Vocational Institutions (TVIs) and TESDA Technology Institutions (TTIs) in areas for outbound overseas Filipino workers under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) or lower shall be permitted, subject to compliance with TESDA Guidelines and minimum public health standards,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement

Roque said this was in the IATF Resolution No. 78 approved last Thursday.

“This forms part of our assistance to workers who already have employment opportunities. These include training and assessments for domestic work, caregiver, housekeeping qualifications and ship’s catering,” he said.

Last June, the IATF allowed individuals to take vocational courses and training under TESDA in GCQ and modified GCQ areas in compliance with TESDA guidelines and public health standards.

Training sessions include online or blended learning while for the face-to-face method and competency assessment only 50 percent capacity is allowed. Ella Dionisio/DMS