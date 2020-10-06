As school year 2020-2021 formally opened Monday, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said they are optimistic that more students will enroll in private schools and alternative learning schools (ALS) as the economy continues to recover from the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus disease ( COVID-19).

During the Laging Handa press briefing, Briones said the Department of Education ( DepEd) was able to reach the target enrollees at public schools set by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

Based on their data, 99. 7 percent from the 24, 753, 906 enrollees for this school year came from public schools. She said the total number of enrollees is 89 percent higher compared to last year's figure.

"The target approved by NEDA for this year is 80 percent... Almost all the enrollment figures for the public sector were achieved by DepEd," Briones said.

Briones admitted that enrollees in private schools have become a challenge for them.

"Challenge is not every private sector learner was able to return... but because our economy is starting to recover, the parents will again have jobs and they can again send their children to schools," Briones said.

"With the economic recovery, we are sure that we can see improvement in the number of enrollees," she added.

Briones said schools can accept late enrollees until November 21.

She added that with the opening of the economy, workers who are enrolled in ALS can also go back to studying.

"Almost half of ALS enrollees were not able to go back because they have lost their jobs and cannot sustain their school needs... with the opening of the economy, workers who are studying at night or during the weekend can also return to school," the education secretary said.

"We are very optimistic that if the economy's recovery continues, learners from the private sector and alternative learning system can return to school," she added.

Briones said they will continue to assess the progress of all public schools who are under a blended learning system so they can easily address any problems.

"Right now, almost every hour we are monitoring… We know what Is happening in various parts (of the country)... if there will be challenges, we can easily make the adjustments.... we will not hide or deny all the challenges and if there will be challenges along the way, we will properly address it... We are not in the actual implementation and any challenge that will occur will be shared publicly," she assured.

As to the issue on modules, Briones said there was a report three weeks ago that the delay in modules is due to late enrollees.

"Almost all schools in NCR, we already delivered the modules except for the late enrollees," she said.

Earlier, Briones said being able to open classes for this school year despite the ongoing pandemic is a victory not only for them but for all the Filipinos.

She thanked the government and all the stakeholders for helping them.

"This is a day of victory not only for the DepEd, officials, teachers, learners, but for the whole nation because they supported us... Everyone backed us up because they know how hard and challenging it was for us because of the COVID-19," Briones said.

"We showed the world that even if there is COVID-19 or not, natural disaster or not, the education in the Philippines will continue," she added.

As the country is also celebrating World Teacher's Day, DepEd told all public school teachers that they will receive a P1,000 bonus. Ella Dionisio/DMS