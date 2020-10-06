President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed hope for the complete and immediate recovery of US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania from the coronavirus disease.

In a televised press briefing in Boracay Island, Malay, Aklan on Monday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte and Trump are "close friends."

"As you know, our President and President Trump are close friends and the message of the President is, he wishes President Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania, a full and speedy recovery," he said.

Trump was admitted in a military hospital for treatment.

His doctor assured that the US President was doing well despite reportedly being given with a dose of a steroid that the World Health Organization recommends for patients who are critically ill with COVID-19.

On Sunday night, Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center for a brief ride. While riding in his vehicle, he even waved to his supporters who were gathered outside.

Trump is running again for president with the election to be held in November. Celerina Monte/DMS