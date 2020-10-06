Malacanang scorned on Monday Vice President Leni Robredo who got much lower approval and trust ratings compared to President Rodrigo Duterte, saying the results of a survey showed that she should not be engaged in politicking during the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest Pulse Asia survey showed that 91 percent of Filipinos have approved Duterte's performance amid COVID-19 crisis as against Robredo's 57 percent. The vice president's rating was even lower than that of Senate President Vicente Sotto III's 84 percent and Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano' s 70 percent.

"We thank the Filipino people that the trust and performance ratings of our President are very high at 91 percent," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised press briefing in Boracay Island, Malay, Aklan.

He said Duterte will do everything to uplift the lives of the Filipinos, whether they are his supporters or critics.

Roque said Duterte is putting aside politics as contrary to what Robredo has been doing.

"Madam VP, apparently I was right with what I've said, the Filipinos seemed to not like politicking during this pandemic," he said.

"Let us try to stop politicking, your trust ratings may go up, even higher than 50 percent and your performance ratings may be higher than 57 percent," Roque added.

Based on the same survey, Duterte's trust rating was 91 percent, while Robredo's 50 percent. Sotto's trust rating was 79 percent while Cayetano's 67 percent.

But in a statement, lawyer Barry Gutierrez, Robredo's spokesperson, said it was true that during pandemic, there should be no politicking.

"That's why many of our people still support VP Leni. It's clear that even with the small budget of the office, attacks and spreading of fake news against her continue in Facebook - she's still working for the welfare of many (Filipinos)," he said.

Gutierrez also thanked the Filipinos who continue to acknowledge Robredo's services to them.

The Pulse Asia survey was conducted on September 14-20 using face-to-face interviews among 1,200 adult respondents nationwide with a +/- 2.8 percent error margin.

Among the issues during the survey period were the resignation of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. president and CEO Ricardo Morales amid the allegations of massive corruption in the agency; the release of the initial findings of the Task Force PhilHealth; the findings of the Senate Committee of the Whole in connection with the investigation into alleged irregularities inside PhilHealth; the signing into law of the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act by the President; the claims made by Senators Franklin Drilon and Risa Hontiveros concerning reported irregularities in the procurement of COVID-19 testing kits, medical equipment, and personal protective equipment by the Duterte administration; and the deportation of convicted killer US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton. Celerina Monte/DMS