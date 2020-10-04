The Philippine Navy's missile-firing frigate, BRP Jose Rizal, and its contingent were given arrival honors after its successful participation on this year's Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise in Hawaii.

The arrival ceremony for the contingents of Naval Task Group 80.5 aboard BRP Jose Rizal was presided by Navy Vice Commander Rear Admiral Rey Dela Cruz and graced by Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) Administrator. Robert Empedrad, former Navy chief, as keynote speaker.

Lt. Jg Cristian Agustin, Philippine Fleet public affairs acting director, said the event was conducted under health and biosafety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

BRP Jose Rizal with participating navies from Australia, Brunei, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore and USA actively participated in various serials, demonstrations, evolutions and other related tasks during the two- week exercise, said Agustin.

Agustin said after RIMPAC, BRP Jose Rizal refueled and reprovisioned in Guam for its return trip to the Philippines. Robina Asido/DMS