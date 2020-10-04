Police arrested 97 persons in two clubs in Pasay City who were found not observing social distancing and not wearing face masks Friday night.

The Southern Police District said 45 persons, including 19 foreigners, were arrested at Matrix Club. Fifty-two, including eight foreigners, were apprehended at Club 78.

The nationality of the foreigners were not disclosed in the police report.

''The suspects were having drinking session in different rooms and they were not observing social distancing and not wearing face mask,'' the Southern Police District said.

An inventory of items by police in the two raids revealed P711,055 in cash, one caliber .38 pistol with six live ammunition and one caliber.45 pistol with three magazines containing 18 live ammunition. DMS