Air Force Staff Sergeant Vivencio Raton, who was wounded in a shooting incident at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) died on Thursday, its spokesperson said Friday.

"The other victim had expired yesterday morning," Maj. Cheryl Tindog, PMA spokesperson, said.

Airman Second Class Christopher Lim went to the second floor of the PMA's enlisted personnel barracks and shot Raton and Staff Sergeant Joefrey Turqueza on Tuesday.

Though wounded, Raton grappled for the M16 with Lim, who was wounded when the rifle went off.

Turqueza died on the spot while Lim passed away on Wednesday.

According to the PMA, the initial investigation revealed that Lim was suffering from a mental health problem.

The PMA vowed to continue providing psycho-social intervention to assure that their personnel are psychologically fit for any mission. Robina Asido/DMS