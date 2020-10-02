Airman Second Class Christopher Lim, the suspect in the shooting incident inside the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), died while being treated on Wednesday.

Maj. Cheryl Tindog, PMA spokesperson, said Lim passed away in the afternoon.

"Our personnel who opened fire and shot himself had passed away at around 2:24 pm," she said.

"He shot himself after he opened fire. He undergone operation (on Tuesday) and expired (Wednesday), she added.

Lim shot Staff Sgt. Joefrey Turqueza while another military personnel identified as Staff Sgt. Vivencio Raton was wounded. Raton struggled to get the rifle Lim used during the shooting

Based on initial investigation the PMA revealed that Lim was suffering from a mental health problem. Robina Asido/DMS