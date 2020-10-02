まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
33度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P4,570
$100=P4,830

10月2日のまにら新聞から

Suspect in PMA shooting died Wednesday: spokesperson

［ 115 words｜2020.10.2｜英字 ］

Airman Second Class Christopher Lim, the suspect in the shooting incident inside the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), died while being treated on Wednesday.

Maj. Cheryl Tindog, PMA spokesperson, said Lim passed away in the afternoon.

"Our personnel who opened fire and shot himself had passed away at around 2:24 pm," she said.

"He shot himself after he opened fire. He undergone operation (on Tuesday) and expired (Wednesday), she added.

Lim shot Staff Sgt. Joefrey Turqueza while another military personnel identified as Staff Sgt. Vivencio Raton was wounded. Raton struggled to get the rifle Lim used during the shooting

Based on initial investigation the PMA revealed that Lim was suffering from a mental health problem. Robina Asido/DMS