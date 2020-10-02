Government troops recovered the body of an Indonesian kidnap victim in Sulu Tuesday afternoon.

Lt. Col. Ruben Guinolbay, commanding officer of the 45th Infantry Battalion, said soldiers were conducting pursuit operation against retreating Abu Sayyaf when they found the body.

Five Indonesians were abducted by the Abu Sayyaf on January 16 between Tambisan and Kuala Meruap, Lahad Datu, Sabah close to the Philippines' sea border.

“Our troops were in pursuit of the fleeing local terrorist group members following an encounter, when they recovered the cadaver of the slain kidnap victim,” he said.

"The troops of the 45IB were scouring the enemy withdrawal route, about 300m from the encounter site along Barangay Maligay, Patikul Sulu," he added.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., Western Mindanao Command chief , said based on reports, "during the encounter the kidnap victim had an opportunity to escape. While running away, he was fired upon by his abductors."

"His body was found 300 meters from the encounter site,” he said.

Brig. Gen. William Gonzales, JTF Sulu Commander, said body is one of the five Indonesian national abducted by the terrorist group members.

"Based on facial recognition, our intelligence officer identified the kidnap victim as one of the five Indonesian kidnap victims; however, name is being withheld for further confirmation,” he said.

"His remains will be transported to Zamboanga City for further confirmation", he added. Robina Asido/DMS