Metro Manila, along with five other areas in the country, will be under the general community quarantine for the month of October while Lanao del Sur, including Marawi City, will be under modified enhanced community quarantine during the same period due to increasing number of coronavirus cases.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III announced this on Monday night during a taped televised meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacanang.

Aside from the National Capital Region, also to be placed under GCQ starting October 1 are Batangas province and the cities of Tacloban, Bacolod, and Iligan.

Duque said Iloilo City, which is supposed to be under MECQ until October 9, will shift to GCQ beginning October 1 following the updated recommendation of its local government unit.

"The remaining 98 provinces and highly urbanized cities and independent component cities are under MGCQ (modified general community quarantine). This is actually the lowest community quarantine status, Mr. President, just before it progresses into the new normal so to speak," he said.

As of September 28, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 307,288. Of the confirmed cases, 49,242 are active cases, 252,665 have recovered and 5,381 have died. Celerina Monte/DMS