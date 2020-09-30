President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday night that he offered to quit from his post due to "never ending corruption" in government.

In a taped televised message, Duterte said he is already fed up with corruption.

"I don't know if I'm going to tell this to you - I offered to resign as President. I called everyone...I said, I have - because I'm already fed up," he said, without specifically mentioning whom he had called. He also did not say when he offered to resign.

He said that in his many years in government service since he was a mayor of Davao City, "there's really no end to corruption."

"It's hard to stop. Even the pastillas up to now. Even with the investigation or the clamor for government to be - I said to shake the tree, but nothing (happened). It continues up to now, it's being committed everyday," Duterte said.

The pastillas that the President was apparently referring to was the multi-billion-peso escort racket in the Bureau of Immigration.

This was not the first time that Duterte mentioned that he offered to resign from his post.

In 2018, Duterte disclosed that he offered to quit from his office during a meeting with military officials because of his frustration over corruption. Celerina Monte/DMS