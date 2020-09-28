Close to 3,000 new coronavirus disease ( COVID-19) cases were reported by the Department of Health (DOH) even as 19, 630 recoveries were announced on Sunday.

The huge number of recoveries reduced active cases to 46, 372 from 63, 066 on Saturday. But even though 86 percent of the active cases were mild, the share of critical cases jumped to 3.7 percent from 2.7 percent on Saturday.

Total cases, which exclude recoveries and deaths, reached 304, 226.

There were 60 deaths from COVID-19 cases, of which 29 were reported in the National Capital Region. Total fatalities reached 5,344.

With the big number of patients who survived COVID-19, total recoveries are now at 252, 510. DMS