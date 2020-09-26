The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has placed Iloilo City under modified enhanced community quarantine effective this Friday until October 9 amid the rising cases of the coronavirus disease.

This was contained in IATF Resolution No. 74 issued on September 24.

"Upon the appeal of the local government unit of Iloilo City, citing the sudden increase of confirmed cases in their jurisdiction, the City of Iloilo shall be placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine, effective 25 September 2020 until 9 October 2020," the resolution read.

IATF said it will decide Iloilo City's community quarantine classification after October 9 based on the COVID-19 situation of the locality.

Iloilo City has reported over 2,000 COVID-19 cases.

In the same resolution, IATF said that "facility-based isolation" shall be required for confirmed asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 cases, except where, as confirmed by the local health officer, the patient is considered vulnerable or having comorbidities and that his/her home meets the conditions specified in the Department of Health and the Department of the Interior and Local Government Joint Administrative Order 2020-0001.

"Another exception would be when the Ligtas COVID-19 Centers within the region are fully occupied and the local government unit does not have sufficient isolation facilities," it said. Celerina Monte/DMS