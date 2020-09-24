President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed openness to have a "constructive engagement" with the United Nations over the human rights issue in the Philippines.

The Chief Executive made the statement during his participation in the General Debate of the 75th Session of General Assembly in New York early Wednesday (Manila time).

He said that a number of interest groups, "some well-meaning, others ill-intentioned," have weaponized human rights.

"They attempt to discredit the functioning institutions and mechanisms of a democratic country and a popularly elected government which in its last two years, still enjoy the same widespread approval and support," he said.

"These detractors pass themselves off as human rights advocates while preying on the most vulnerable humans; even using children as soldiers or human shields in encounters. Even schools are not spared from their malevolence and anti-government propaganda," Duterte said apparently referring to the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front.

"They hide their misdeeds under the blanket of human rights but the blood oozes through," he stressed.

He vowed that the Philippines will continue to protect human rights of its people, especially from the scourge of illegal drugs, criminality, and terrorism.

"To move forward, open dialogue and constructive engagement with the United Nations is the key," he said.

"But these must be done in full respect of the principles of objectivity, noninterference, non-selectivity and genuine dialogue. These are the fundamental bases for productive international cooperation on human rights," Duterte added.

Since the early years of the Duterte administration, some international human rights advocates have been asking the Philippine government that they be allowed to investigate the alleged extrajudicial killings in the country due to the government's war on drugs.

But Duterte has set several conditions before he allows them, such as UN Human Rights Councl special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or abitrary executions Agnes Callamard, to come to the country. Callamard specifically has refused Duterte's conditions.

Since Duterte assumed office by mid-2016, over 5,000 drug suspects have been killed on his war on drugs. Celerina Monte/DMS