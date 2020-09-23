The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday warned the public against individuals posing as the chief PNP and asking for money.

Police Colonel Ysmael Yu, PNP spokesperson, said there are people who are posing as General Camilo Cascolan and creating fake social media accounts for criminal misrepresentation and impersonation schemes.

Yu warned the public not to fall for this kind of cybercrime swindling operation.

“We welcome well-meaning messages and posts on social media that assist us in reaching out to the public, but we will not allow the name of the PNP and its officials to be misused for shady activities,” he said.

He said Cascolan was alerted of the activities of the con artist by a close friend in Cabanatuan City was almost duped into sending P10,000 via money transfer purportedly in exchange for a preferred reassignment to a choice post.

The PNP said the Anti-Cybercrime Group investigators have identified the owner and creator of the fake account and called the attention of Facebook over the account’s flagrant terms of use violations, particularly to facilitate criminal activity.

Police Brig Gen Dennis Agustin, ACG director said, case buildup operations against the suspect yielded evidence that will establish a strong case for violation of anti-cybercrime laws.

Agustin said arrest is imminent as soon as a warrant of arrest is obtained.

Based on their records, a total of 76 persons have been charged for 113 separate cases of cybercrime-related offenses while 27 violators were arrested since March when the entire country was placed on Enhanced Community Quarantine due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Yu said the PNP has stepped-up anti-cybercrime operations in anticipation of possible surge of these incidents or non-contact crime cases in areas under community quarantine.

A 47 percent drop in traditional crimes was experienced due to strict border control, travel restrictions and rigid quarantine control protocols. Ella Dionisio/DMS