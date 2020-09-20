The Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,692 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Saturday, which brought total cases to 283 460.

Active cases reached 68, 645 of which 87.4 percent are mild, the DOH said. Asymptomatic cases amount to 87.4 percent, critical cases 2.5 percent and severe 1.1 percent.

The National Capital Region accounted for 1,440 of the new cases followed by Bulacan with 354, Cavite 287, Laguna 222 and Batangas 213.

One hundred persons died from COVID-19, putting total fatalities at 4,930.

One thousand and one hundred twenty eight persons overcame COVID-19, which brought total recoveries to 209, 885. DMS