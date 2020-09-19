The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Major General Debold Sinas can still be promoted to a higher position despite not being eligible for a three-star rank.

In an interview at Camp Crame, Police General Camilo Cascolan said as long as someone retires in the police organization, there will be personnel who will replace those who left.

Cascolan said since Sinas will be retiring in less than a year, he cannot be promoted to a three-star rank.

“On the promotion of General Sinas, there are two kinds of promotion, promotion in the position and promotion in rank… He cannot be promoted to three-star rank but what I’m saying is everybody deserves to be promoted to the next higher position for as long as he has been competent, has service reputation and we are also looking in the seniority,” he said.

Last Wednesday, Cascolan said Sinas still deserves to be promoted despite being involved in controversies.

Cqscolan said Sinas is fit to be in the directorial staff as he is an expert with regards to training personnel and recruits.

But a news report quoted Interior Secretary Eduardo Año saying that Republic Act 8551 or the Philippine National Police Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998 prohibits the promotion of any officer if he has less than one year prior to his day of retirement except for PNP chief.

Sinas, with other police officers, are facing charges for violating quarantine protocols when they celebrated his birthday “mananita” last May. Ella Dionsio/DMS